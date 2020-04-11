Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    145th Airlift Wing Commanders Message to the Wing

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    Commander of the 145th Airlift Wing, Colonel Joseph H. Stepp IV delivers a pre-drill video message to Airmen as a way to connect during COVID measures.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 08:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 771832
    VIRIN: 201004-Z-BQ359-1001
    Filename: DOD_108050352
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 145th Airlift Wing Commanders Message to the Wing, by MSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCANG
    145th Airlift Wing
    Commanders Message

