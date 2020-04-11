Commander of the 145th Airlift Wing, Colonel Joseph H. Stepp IV delivers a pre-drill video message to Airmen as a way to connect during COVID measures.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 08:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|771832
|VIRIN:
|201004-Z-BQ359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108050352
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 145th Airlift Wing Commanders Message to the Wing, by MSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT