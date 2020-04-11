NTAG Carolina Honors WWII Navy Veteran on His 95th Birthday

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201104-N-RB391-185 Chapel Hill, N.C. (November 4, 2020) Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina honored a WWII Navy veteran on his 95th birthday. Three NTAG Carolina Sailors formed a small marching detail in front of Mr. Samuel Greco's home in Chapel Hill. The Sailors sang Anchors Aweigh and Happy Birthday for Mr. Greco while several guests from around the community looked on. Chief Petty Officer Noel Perry presented Mr. Greco with a ball cap and command coin on behalf of NTAG Carolina. Mr. Greco's son, Marty Greco accepted the gift on his behalf. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregory White, NTAG Carolina public affairs.