NTAG Carolina Honors WWII Navy Veteran on His 95th Birthday

201104-N-RB391-185 Chapel Hill, N.C. (November 4, 2020) Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina honored a WWII Navy veteran on his 95th birthday. Three NTAG Carolina Sailors formed a small marching detail in front of Mr. Samuel Greco's home in Chapel Hill. The Sailors sang Anchors Aweigh and Happy Birthday for Mr. Greco while several guests from around the community looked on. Chief Petty Officer Noel Perry presented Mr. Greco with a ball cap and command coin on behalf of NTAG Carolina. Mr. Greco's son, Marty Greco accepted the gift on his behalf. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregory White, NTAG Carolina public affairs.
11.04.2020
11.04.2020
B-Roll
|771806
201104-N-RB391-185
|DOD_108050121
|00:02:26
CHAPEL HILL, NC, US
|1
|1
|0
