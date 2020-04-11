Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Carolina Honors WWII Navy Veteran on His 95th Birthday

    CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Gregory White 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    201104-N-RB391-185 Chapel Hill, N.C. (November 4, 2020) Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina honored a WWII Navy veteran on his 95th birthday. Three NTAG Carolina Sailors formed a small marching detail in front of Mr. Samuel Greco's home in Chapel Hill. The Sailors sang Anchors Aweigh and Happy Birthday for Mr. Greco while several guests from around the community looked on. Chief Petty Officer Noel Perry presented Mr. Greco with a ball cap and command coin on behalf of NTAG Carolina. Mr. Greco's son, Marty Greco accepted the gift on his behalf. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregory White, NTAG Carolina public affairs.

