The US Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division hosted two public webinars on November 2, 2020 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system as part of the Draft Annual Operating Plan which was released in mid-September for public comment.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 19:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|771795
|VIRIN:
|201102-A-RO090-393
|Filename:
|DOD_108050044
|Length:
|01:44:02
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Missouri River Water Management Public Meeting - 11/2/2020, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT