    Missouri River Water Management Public Meeting - 11/2/2020

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The US Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division hosted two public webinars on November 2, 2020 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system as part of the Draft Annual Operating Plan which was released in mid-September for public comment.

    Navigation
    USACE
    Recreation
    Irrigation
    Water Supply
    Water Management
    Drought
    Flood Control
    Fish and Wildlife
    Water Quality
    Missouri River
    Hydropower
    Runoff

