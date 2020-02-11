Missouri River Water Management Public Meeting - 11/2/2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The US Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division hosted two public webinars on November 2, 2020 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system as part of the Draft Annual Operating Plan which was released in mid-September for public comment.