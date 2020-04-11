“Lifeline to the Flightline,” is the mission of DLA Distribution Corpus Christi. Through responsive global distribution of aviation repair parts for rotor wing aircraft, our team is passionate about ensuring the nation’s rotary wing aircraft can always be “Above the Best.” #WarfighterAlways
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 18:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|771772
|VIRIN:
|201104-D-LU733-559
|PIN:
|505720
|Filename:
|DOD_108049915
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DLA Distribution Corpus Christi: Lifeline to the Flightline (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT