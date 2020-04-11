DLA Distribution Corpus Christi: Lifeline to the Flightline (open caption)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



“Lifeline to the Flightline,” is the mission of DLA Distribution Corpus Christi. Through responsive global distribution of aviation repair parts for rotor wing aircraft, our team is passionate about ensuring the nation’s rotary wing aircraft can always be “Above the Best.” #WarfighterAlways