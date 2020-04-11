Environmental Recovery After the Dolan Fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Even in a fire-adapted ecosystem, a wildfire can cause immense damage. The act of fighting and suppressing a fire means bulldozing fire lines and cutting trees. When the Dolan Fire encroached onto Fort Hunter Liggett Sept. 8, 2020, it also meant firefighters ignited backfires to create a barrier between the uncontrolled fire and the cantonment. Lisa Cipolla, Cultural Resources Program Manager, describes some of the measures taken to assist environmental recovery after a wildfire.