    Environmental Recovery After the Dolan Fire

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Even in a fire-adapted ecosystem, a wildfire can cause immense damage. The act of fighting and suppressing a fire means bulldozing fire lines and cutting trees. When the Dolan Fire encroached onto Fort Hunter Liggett Sept. 8, 2020, it also meant firefighters ignited backfires to create a barrier between the uncontrolled fire and the cantonment. Lisa Cipolla, Cultural Resources Program Manager, describes some of the measures taken to assist environmental recovery after a wildfire.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 17:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771765
    VIRIN: 201104-O-AP697-175
    Filename: DOD_108049798
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Environmental Recovery After the Dolan Fire, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Dolan Fire
    environmental recovery after wildfire

