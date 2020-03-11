Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division execute Operation Panther Storm (B-Roll Package)

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Panther Storm at Fort Bragg, N.C., August 11, 2020. Panther Storm is a brigade-level training exercise designed to sharpen Paratroopers ability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours, fight and win against U.S. adversaries.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771764
    VIRIN: 201103-A-QM437-001
    Filename: DOD_108049764
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    This work, Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division execute Operation Panther Storm (B-Roll Package), by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd airborne division
    82nd airborne
    airborne
    all the way

