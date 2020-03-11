Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Panther Storm at Fort Bragg, N.C., August 11, 2020. Panther Storm is a brigade-level training exercise designed to sharpen Paratroopers ability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours, fight and win against U.S. adversaries.
|11.03.2020
|11.04.2020 17:01
|B-Roll
|771764
|201103-A-QM437-001
|DOD_108049764
|00:02:37
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|1
|1
|0
This work, Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division execute Operation Panther Storm (B-Roll Package), by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
