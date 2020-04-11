Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cultural Resources and the Dolan Fire

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Cultural resources can be a casualty of a wildfire, and while the recent Dolan Fire did not destroy any historical resources, a well cover from an old homestead was burned. Lisa Cipolla, Cultural Resources Program Manager, talks about cultural resource protection and recovery after a wildfire.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 16:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771763
    VIRIN: 201104-O-AP697-684
    Filename: DOD_108049760
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Cultural Resources and the Dolan Fire, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    cultural resources
    Dolan Fire

