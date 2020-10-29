video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As each era of the U.S. Marine Corps Historic Uniform Pageant unfolds, we notice a change in weapons and in uniforms, and reflect on the unchanging esprit de corps that binds the Marines of yesterday to the Marines of today. This video showcases Marines stationed at Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command and Headquarters & Service Battalion wearing uniforms that represent Marine Corps attire throughout each era, from the first Marine Corps enlistees to the Marines of today.