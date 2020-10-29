Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Historic Uniform Pageant

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Jonathan Donnelly 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    As each era of the U.S. Marine Corps Historic Uniform Pageant unfolds, we notice a change in weapons and in uniforms, and reflect on the unchanging esprit de corps that binds the Marines of yesterday to the Marines of today. This video showcases Marines stationed at Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command and Headquarters & Service Battalion wearing uniforms that represent Marine Corps attire throughout each era, from the first Marine Corps enlistees to the Marines of today.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Uniforms
    Marines
    MARFORCOM
    Birthday Ball
    FMFLANT

