As each era of the U.S. Marine Corps Historic Uniform Pageant unfolds, we notice a change in weapons and in uniforms, and reflect on the unchanging esprit de corps that binds the Marines of yesterday to the Marines of today. This video showcases Marines stationed at Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command and Headquarters & Service Battalion wearing uniforms that represent Marine Corps attire throughout each era, from the first Marine Corps enlistees to the Marines of today.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 14:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|771730
|VIRIN:
|201029-M-IS182-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108049235
|Length:
|00:06:57
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT