Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Suicide Prevention: Learn the Risk Factors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    In trying times like these, our mental health can suffer. Remember, you belong here. If you, or someone you know, ever feels like they don't, REACH OUT! Learn the risk factors of suicide to be better prepared to support anyone who is having thoughts of suicide.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 12:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 771712
    VIRIN: 201012-F-KU549-004
    Filename: DOD_108049164
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention: Learn the Risk Factors, by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Mental Health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT