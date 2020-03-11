Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: This is Fort Worth - 2020 in Review

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Enjoy our recap of fiscal year 2020 actions and placement... Welcome to 2021, "The Year of Deliberate Action."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 15:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: This is Fort Worth - 2020 in Review, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    soldier
    News
    fishing
    DoD
    USACE
    emergency management
    recreation
    engineering
    swimming
    Army Corps of Engineers
    corps of engineers
    hunting
    hiking
    Fort Worth
    government
    military
    Texas
    construction
    US Army
    mission
    Army
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    flood
    Building Strong
    boating
    lakes
    camping
    water safety
    military construction
    regulatory
    news update
    flood risk management
    civil works
    Fort Worth District
    energy sustainment
    USACE Fort Worth

