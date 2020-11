video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



88th Security Forces plants 14 trees as part of the new Defenders Grove memorial, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2020. Each tree is dedicated to the memory of a fallen SFS Defender who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Maj. Julie Roloson, 88th Security Forces Commander provided remarks for the ribbon cutting. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)