Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Working dog Roger Medevac and Mobile Blood Bank news package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    10.30.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Stecker 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Military Working Dog Roger was MEDEVAC'd to the veterinary clinic at Camp Arifjan, October 29th for a life saving procedure. Military Working Dogs are a key part of the continued success in the Coalition mission to #DefeatDaesh.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 03:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771531
    VIRIN: 201030-F-NN690-243
    Filename: DOD_108046757
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working dog Roger Medevac and Mobile Blood Bank news package, by SrA Olivia Stecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    clinic
    working dog
    veterinary
    Arifjan
    vet
    blood bank
    working dogs
    Camp Arifjan
    veterinary clinic
    dogs
    Kuwait
    dog
    army
    vet clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT