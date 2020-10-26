Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    459AS conducts SAR during Samurai Readiness Inspection

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    10.26.2020

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members with the 459th Airlift Squadron conducts search and rescue training during Samurai Readiness Inspection at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 26, 2020. The Samurai Readiness Inspection is a full-scale exercise designed to enhance base preparedness through training.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 19:13
