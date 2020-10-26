459AS conducts SAR during Samurai Readiness Inspection

Members with the 459th Airlift Squadron conducts search and rescue training during Samurai Readiness Inspection at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 26, 2020. The Samurai Readiness Inspection is a full-scale exercise designed to enhance base preparedness through training.
LEAVE A COMMENT
VIDEO INFO
Date Taken:
10.26.2020
Date Posted:
11.02.2020 19:13
Category:
Package
Video ID:
771508
VIRIN:
201026-F-PM645-0001
Filename:
DOD_108046488
Length:
00:01:14
Location:
COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
LEAVE A COMMENT