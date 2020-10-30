Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Wainwright's Halloween Drive-Thru, 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31, 2020

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Chris Bye, an operations planner here at Fort Wainwright, invites the community to come drive through an extensive route of frightening and fantastical displays, including sneaky Wainwright MWR ghouls and goblins working hard to bring their spooky themes to life for the enjoyment of kids and parents alike!

    Full of tricks and treats put on by our own Soldier units, garrison organizations and community partners -- this event is sure to provide a safe and fun alternative for our Halloween enthusiasts this year.

    So hop in your car up with your trick-or-treaters and come out to Glass Park, tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m., for a Halloween evening of family fun.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 19:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771505
    VIRIN: 201030-A-XA877-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108046484
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Wainwright's Halloween Drive-Thru, 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31, 2020, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

