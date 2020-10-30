Fort Wainwright's Halloween Drive-Thru, 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31, 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chris Bye, an operations planner here at Fort Wainwright, invites the community to come drive through an extensive route of frightening and fantastical displays, including sneaky Wainwright MWR ghouls and goblins working hard to bring their spooky themes to life for the enjoyment of kids and parents alike!



Full of tricks and treats put on by our own Soldier units, garrison organizations and community partners -- this event is sure to provide a safe and fun alternative for our Halloween enthusiasts this year.



So hop in your car up with your trick-or-treaters and come out to Glass Park, tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m., for a Halloween evening of family fun.