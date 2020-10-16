Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
AFGSC Commander General Timothy Ray (1 of 3)
General Timothy Ray, Commander Air Force Global Strike Command gives remarks for the Institute for Defense & Government Advancement.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 13:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771298
|VIRIN:
|201016-F-GE882-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108043904
|Length:
|00:07:54
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, AFGSC Commander General Timothy Ray (1 of 3), by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
AFGSC Commander General Timothy Ray (1 of 3)
LEAVE A COMMENT