Montana Air Guard expands DOMOPS reach

On Aug. 25, 2020, the Airmen from the Montana Air National Guard's Joint Forces Headquarters, 120th Airlift Wing, and 219th REDHORSE Squadron traveled to Wokal Field/Valley County Airport in Glasgow, Montana, after securing a Memorandum of Understanding to land in cases of emergency and declared state disasters. The MOU increases the Montana National Guard's Domestic Operations capabilities in eastern Montana. Local citizens turned out to see the C-130 Hercules, civic leaders were briefed on the mission and capabilities on the Montana Air National Guard and Air National Guard recruiters used the event to promote the benefits of enlistment to an eastern Montana audience.