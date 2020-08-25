Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Montana Air Guard expands DOMOPS reach

    GLASGOW, MT, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    On Aug. 25, 2020, the Airmen from the Montana Air National Guard's Joint Forces Headquarters, 120th Airlift Wing, and 219th REDHORSE Squadron traveled to Wokal Field/Valley County Airport in Glasgow, Montana, after securing a Memorandum of Understanding to land in cases of emergency and declared state disasters. The MOU increases the Montana National Guard's Domestic Operations capabilities in eastern Montana. Local citizens turned out to see the C-130 Hercules, civic leaders were briefed on the mission and capabilities on the Montana Air National Guard and Air National Guard recruiters used the event to promote the benefits of enlistment to an eastern Montana audience.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana Air Guard expands DOMOPS reach, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Montana
    Montana Air National Guard
    Glasgow

