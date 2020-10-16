Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Podcast - Building Careers with District Commander Col. Ken Reed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Did you know Fort Worth District has a #podcast focused on educating listeners the career opportunities with USACE as well as details of the federal hiring process? Our District Commander Col. Ken Reed wants to tell you all about it!

    To view the career opportunities with the Fort Worth District team, visit https://usace.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?d=AR&k=fort%20worth%20district&p=1

    Building Careers is on the following platforms:

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/usacefortworth/537552403587737/

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLr82FnjWjk8F04kxMeRbi6t_T9WZ4alnM

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1523693905

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0WfK6DED9PGDnzLNXGVUKa

    Enjoy the show and please smash the like button, leave a comment, and subscribe so you'll be notified each time a new episode is published.

    For links to all of our web presences, to include our website, podcast and social media sites, go to https://about.me/usacefortworth

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 16:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771164
    VIRIN: 201016-A-ZS026-653
    Filename: DOD_108042255
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Podcast - Building Careers with District Commander Col. Ken Reed, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    News
    fishing
    dod
    USACE
    podcast
    emergency management
    recreation
    engineering
    swimming
    Army Corps of Engineers
    corps of engineers
    hunting
    hiking
    Fort Worth
    government
    military
    Texas
    construction
    US Army
    Army
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    flood
    Building Strong
    boating
    lakes
    camping
    water safety
    military construction
    regulatory
    news update
    flood risk management
    civil works
    misson
    Fort Worth District
    energy sustainment
    USACE Fort Worth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT