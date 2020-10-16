U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Podcast - Building Careers with District Commander Col. Ken Reed

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771164" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Did you know Fort Worth District has a #podcast focused on educating listeners the career opportunities with USACE as well as details of the federal hiring process? Our District Commander Col. Ken Reed wants to tell you all about it!



To view the career opportunities with the Fort Worth District team, visit https://usace.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?d=AR&k=fort%20worth%20district&p=1



Building Careers is on the following platforms:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/usacefortworth/537552403587737/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLr82FnjWjk8F04kxMeRbi6t_T9WZ4alnM



Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1523693905



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0WfK6DED9PGDnzLNXGVUKa



Enjoy the show and please smash the like button, leave a comment, and subscribe so you'll be notified each time a new episode is published.



For links to all of our web presences, to include our website, podcast and social media sites, go to https://about.me/usacefortworth