U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Podcast - Building Careers with District Commander Col. Ken Reed

Did you know Fort Worth District has a #podcast focused on educating listeners the career opportunities with USACE as well as details of the federal hiring process? Our District Commander Col. Ken Reed wants to tell you all about it!
To view the career opportunities with the Fort Worth District team, visit https://usace.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?d=AR&k=fort%20worth%20district&p=1
Building Careers is on the following platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/usacefortworth/537552403587737/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLr82FnjWjk8F04kxMeRbi6t_T9WZ4alnM
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1523693905
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0WfK6DED9PGDnzLNXGVUKa
