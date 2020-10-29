Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Trace at Fort Hunter Liggett

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Team Trace at Fort Hunter Liggett, California tries to quickly identify and isolate potential COVID-19 cases, to prevent the further spread of the disease.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771144
    VIRIN: 201029-O-AP697-444
    Filename: DOD_108041986
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Trace at Fort Hunter Liggett, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    COVID-19
    FHL COVID-19
    FHLCOVID19
    Team Trace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT