Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Team Trace at Fort Hunter Liggett
CA, UNITED STATES
10.29.2020
Team Trace at Fort Hunter Liggett, California tries to quickly identify and isolate potential COVID-19 cases, to prevent the further spread of the disease.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|771144
|VIRIN:
|201029-O-AP697-444
|Filename:
|DOD_108041986
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|CA, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Team Trace at Fort Hunter Liggett, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Team Trace at Fort Hunter Liggett
LEAVE A COMMENT