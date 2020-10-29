Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Department of the Army Retirement Ceremony
FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES
10.29.2020
Courtesy Video
Department of the Army Retirement Ceremony, Oct. 29, at Conmy Hall, Fort Myer, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 11:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|771123
|Filename:
|DOD_108041754
|Length:
|00:38:48
|Location:
| FORT MYER, VA, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Department of the Army Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Department of the Army Retirement Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT