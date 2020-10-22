Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Engineer Squadrons pave the way

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Meade 

    107th Attack Wing Public Affairs

    NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, Niagara Falls, N.Y. - Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Schurr, a production supervisor assigned to the 107th Civil Engineer Squadron, New York Air National Guard, explains how Airmen accomplished a recent joint-civil engineering project, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020. The 107th teamed up with engineers from the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Air Force Reserve, to build a concrete pad for a C-130 Hercules static display. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st. Class Daniel Meade)

