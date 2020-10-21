Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES
10.21.2020
Here's a friendly reminder from Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command to roll the clock back one hour and roll your sleeves down on November 1st, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Danielle Abshire)
Date Taken:
10.21.2020
Date Posted:
10.28.2020 13:34
Category:
PSA
Video ID:
770999
VIRIN:
201021-M-HY653-001
Filename:
DOD_108040291
Length:
00:00:21
Location:
NORFOLK, VA, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
This work, Roll Back & Roll Down, by Cpl Danielle Abshire, must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
