    Roll Back & Roll Down

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Cpl. Danielle Abshire 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    Here's a friendly reminder from Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command to roll the clock back one hour and roll your sleeves down on November 1st, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Danielle Abshire)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 13:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770999
    VIRIN: 201021-M-HY653-001
    Filename: DOD_108040291
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Back & Roll Down, by Cpl Danielle Abshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    November
    Marines
    MarForCom
    Sleeves down
    MFC
    Daylight Savings Time
    FMFLANT
    HQ & SVC BN
    Fleet Marine Force Command

