Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3D Imaging in Cultural Resources Preservation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Technology meets antiquity as a 3D laser camera buzzes its scanner across two historic structures on Fort Hunter Liggett. The Hacienda, built by architect Julia Morgan and formerly part of the Hearst Ranch, was one of the stars of the high-tech show.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770996
    VIRIN: 201028-O-AP697-316
    Filename: DOD_108040262
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3D Imaging in Cultural Resources Preservation, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    3D imaging
    High Definition Terrestrial Laser Scanner
    cultural resource preservation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT