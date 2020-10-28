Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
3D Imaging in Cultural Resources Preservation
CA, UNITED STATES
10.28.2020
Technology meets antiquity as a 3D laser camera buzzes its scanner across two historic structures on Fort Hunter Liggett. The Hacienda, built by architect Julia Morgan and formerly part of the Hearst Ranch, was one of the stars of the high-tech show.
