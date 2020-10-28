Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Annual Military Spouse Attorney Recognition Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The Annual Military Spouse Attorney Recognition Ceremony recognizes the outstanding contributions of military spouse attorneys to the JAG Corps.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770984
    Filename: DOD_108040129
    Length: 00:33:55
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    JAG Corps
    Military Spouse Attorney Recognition Ceremony

