Surviving Alaska's Wilderness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770909" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists from the 353rd Combat Training Squadron offer advice to outdoors enthusiast on how to endure the Alaskan wilderness if they were to get lost. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)