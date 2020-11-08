Surviving Alaska's Wilderness

Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists from the 353rd Combat Training Squadron offer advice to outdoors enthusiast on how to endure the Alaskan wilderness if they were to get lost. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)
