    Surviving Alaska's Wilderness

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists from the 353rd Combat Training Squadron offer advice to outdoors enthusiast on how to endure the Alaskan wilderness if they were to get lost. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 17:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770909
    VIRIN: 201027-F-RQ072-1001
    Filename: DOD_108039057
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    SERE
    Survival
    Evasion
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Resistance and Escape

