Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    P & R Town Hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The DC will be discussing matters that relate to P&R and its impact.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 15:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 770890
    Filename: DOD_108038731
    Length: 01:03:06
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P & R Town Hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Town Hall
    DC
    P & R

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT