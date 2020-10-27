Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Scenes of a Public Health Airman

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Amber Illies, 133rd Public Health Officer, talks about the duties of the Public Health office and contract tracking for COVID-19 in St. Paul, Minn., Oct. 27, 2020.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770882
    VIRIN: 201027-Z-F3885-1000
    Filename: DOD_108038521
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Scenes of a Public Health Airman, by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Minnesota

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    133rd Medical Group
    133 AW
    133 MDG
    133rd Public Health

