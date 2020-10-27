Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Behind the Scenes of a Public Health Airman
ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES
10.27.2020
U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Amber Illies, 133rd Public Health Officer, talks about the duties of the Public Health office and contract tracking for COVID-19 in St. Paul, Minn., Oct. 27, 2020.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
10.27.2020
10.27.2020 15:06
Video Productions
770882
201027-Z-F3885-1000
DOD_108038521
00:02:41
ST. PAUL, MN, US
