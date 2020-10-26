Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Eighth Air Force Historical Society Video
Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington, 8th Air Force Commander, speaks on the history and current state of 8th Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 14:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770745
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-QB331-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108036227
|Length:
|00:07:17
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Eighth Air Force Historical Society Video, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Eighth Air Force Historical Society Video
LEAVE A COMMENT