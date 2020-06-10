Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    219th RED HORSE Predeployment Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hoffert 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 219th RED HORSE Squadron completes their predeployment requirements at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Oct. 6. The 219th will mobilize early spring for a year-long deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chris Hoffert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 11:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770723
    VIRIN: 201006-Z-XC476-884
    Filename: DOD_108036054
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 219th RED HORSE Predeployment Training, by SSG Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    predeployment
    219th RED HORSE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT