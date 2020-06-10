Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
219th RED HORSE Predeployment Training
GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES
10.06.2020
The 219th RED HORSE Squadron completes their predeployment requirements at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Oct. 6. The 219th will mobilize early spring for a year-long deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chris Hoffert)
10.06.2020
10.26.2020 11:52
Video Productions
770723
201006-Z-XC476-884
DOD_108036054
00:01:18
GREAT FALLS, MT, US
