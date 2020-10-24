127th Wing Alert Readiness Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770685" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircrew, Maintainers, and Support personnel with the 127th Wing conduct an exercise on alert response at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Oct. 24, 2020. Airmen at Selfridge frequently train to respond to a wide range of possible scenarios. In this video, Senior Airman Joe Pokornicki, of the 191st Maintenance Squadron, explains why it is "Teamwork" that makes these critical training exercises happen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann)



#MichiganNationalGuard #airnationalguard #AirMobility #kc135 #expeditionaryreadiness #127Wing