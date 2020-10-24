Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Wing Alert Readiness Exercise

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew, Maintainers, and Support personnel with the 127th Wing conduct an exercise on alert response at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Oct. 24, 2020. Airmen at Selfridge frequently train to respond to a wide range of possible scenarios. In this video, Senior Airman Joe Pokornicki, of the 191st Maintenance Squadron, explains why it is "Teamwork" that makes these critical training exercises happen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    #MichiganNationalGuard #airnationalguard #AirMobility #kc135 #expeditionaryreadiness #127Wing

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.25.2020 15:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770685
    VIRIN: 201024-F-JK012-791
    Filename: DOD_108035060
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing Alert Readiness Exercise, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    KC-135
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    ARG
    USAF
    National Guard
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Alert
    Michigan National Guard
    Selfridge
    Selfridge ANGB
    127th Wing
    MING
    MIANG
    127WG
    Wing Priorities

