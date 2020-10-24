Aircrew, Maintainers, and Support personnel with the 127th Wing conduct an exercise on alert response at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Oct. 24, 2020. Airmen at Selfridge frequently train to respond to a wide range of possible scenarios. In this video, Senior Airman Joe Pokornicki, of the 191st Maintenance Squadron, explains why it is "Teamwork" that makes these critical training exercises happen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann)
#MichiganNationalGuard #airnationalguard #AirMobility #kc135 #expeditionaryreadiness #127Wing
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2020 15:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770685
|VIRIN:
|201024-F-JK012-791
|Filename:
|DOD_108035060
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 127th Wing Alert Readiness Exercise, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT