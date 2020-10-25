Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    I am an American Airman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Lewellen 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 133rd Airlift Wing are ready and relevant to serve their community, state and nation in St. Paul, Minn., Oct. 25, 2020.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.25.2020 11:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770682
    VIRIN: 201025-Z-BY809-0001
    Filename: DOD_108034962
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am an American Airman, by TSgt Jessica Lewellen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Minnesota

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    100th Anniversary
    133 Airlift Wing
    Century in the sky

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT