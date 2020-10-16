B-Roll CATC Fuji Fire Memorial 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert J. Bodisch, the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji commanding officer, gives his remarks on 41th anniversary of the 1979 fire, on Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 16, 2020. The memorial marks the Oct. 19, 1979 tragedy that claimed the lives of 13 Marines and injured dozens more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)