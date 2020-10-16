Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll CATC Fuji Fire Memorial 2020

    CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    10.16.2020

    Video by Cpl. Brennan Beauton 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert J. Bodisch, the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji commanding officer, gives his remarks on 41th anniversary of the 1979 fire, on Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 16, 2020. The memorial marks the Oct. 19, 1979 tragedy that claimed the lives of 13 Marines and injured dozens more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.25.2020 09:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770678
    VIRIN: 201016-M-VV856-1002
    Filename: DOD_108034900
    Length: 00:14:26
    Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll CATC Fuji Fire Memorial 2020, by Cpl Brennan Beauton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    memorial
    remembrance
    1979
    Camp Fuji
    Marines
    CATC
    Combined Arms Training Center
    Oct. 19
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Fuji Fire

