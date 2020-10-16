U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert J. Bodisch, the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji commanding officer, gives his remarks on 41th anniversary of the 1979 fire, on Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 16, 2020. The memorial marks the Oct. 19, 1979 tragedy that claimed the lives of 13 Marines and injured dozens more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2020 09:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770678
|VIRIN:
|201016-M-VV856-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108034900
|Length:
|00:14:26
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll CATC Fuji Fire Memorial 2020, by Cpl Brennan Beauton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT