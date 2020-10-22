Survival Night - MWTC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770645" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, partake in a survival night exercise at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA., Oct. 22-23, 2020. The Marines undergo various survival classes throughout the day, teaching how to effectively survive in mountainous terrain to prepare them for the obstacles they will face during mountain warfare training. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)