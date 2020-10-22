Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Survival Night - MWTC

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, partake in a survival night exercise at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA., Oct. 22-23, 2020. The Marines undergo various survival classes throughout the day, teaching how to effectively survive in mountainous terrain to prepare them for the obstacles they will face during mountain warfare training. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770645
    VIRIN: 201022-M-AJ027-1001
    Filename: DOD_108034254
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Survival Night - MWTC, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Classes
    Survival
    Cold Weather Training
    Bridgeport
    MWTC
    V 2/2
    2d Reg

