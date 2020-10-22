Survival Night - MWTC

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, partake in a survival night exercise at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA., Oct. 22-23, 2020. The Marines undergo various survival classes throughout the day, teaching how to effectively survive in mountainous terrain to prepare them for the obstacles they will face during mountain warfare training. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)
10.22.2020
10.24.2020
B-Roll
Location:
BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
