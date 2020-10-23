Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GLOBAL THUNDER 21 - B-52s Take Off From Barksdale AFB

    LA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Bria Hughes, Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson, Senior Airman Christina Rios and Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-52H Stratofortresses take off from Barksdale AFB in support of GLOBAL THUNDER 21. GLOBAL THUNDER is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 18:17
    Category:
    Video ID: 770638
    VIRIN: 201023-F-QB331-0001
    Filename: DOD_108034199
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GLOBAL THUNDER 21 - B-52s Take Off From Barksdale AFB, by SrA Bria Hughes, SSgt Cassandra Johnson, SrA Christina Rios and A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    USSTRATCOM
    Flight line
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    B-52H
    AFGSC
    Takeoffs
    BUFF
    2nd Bomb Wing
    GT 21
    GLOBAL THUNDER 21

