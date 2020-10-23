B-52H Stratofortresses take off from Barksdale AFB in support of GLOBAL THUNDER 21. GLOBAL THUNDER is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 18:17
|Category:
|Video ID:
|770638
|VIRIN:
|201023-F-QB331-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108034199
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|LA, US
This work, GLOBAL THUNDER 21 - B-52s Take Off From Barksdale AFB, by SrA Bria Hughes, SSgt Cassandra Johnson, SrA Christina Rios and A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
