Floating barge with air curtain burner incinerates Lake Cumberland debris

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770625" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A new barge with air curtain burner began incinerating debris on Lake Cumberland this week on the shoreline of Waitsboro Recreation Area in Somerset, Kentucky. The added capability increases the efficiency of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District team charged with debris removal operations onboard the PRIDE of the Cumberland. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)