Staying lethal in a COVID-19 environment

The 377th continues to push for safe and challenging training despite the challenges of the pandemic. Watch to find out how our Soldiers are staying socially distant and combat ready. Can Do!
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 15:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Location:
|LA, US
