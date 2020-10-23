Staying lethal in a COVID-19 environment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770617" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 377th continues to push for safe and challenging training despite the challenges of the pandemic. Watch to find out how our Soldiers are staying socially distant and combat ready. Can Do!