    Staying lethal in a COVID-19 environment

    LA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. Maj. Denise Shelton 

    377th Theater Sustainment Command

    The 377th continues to push for safe and challenging training despite the challenges of the pandemic. Watch to find out how our Soldiers are staying socially distant and combat ready. Can Do!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770617
    VIRIN: 201023-A-ZC499-136
    Filename: DOD_108033720
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staying lethal in a COVID-19 environment, by SGM Denise Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #377TSC #NASJRB

