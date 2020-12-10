Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RF-A 21-1 ENDEX Video

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1 is a two-week Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise simulating realistic air combat conditions. This was the second RED FLAG-Alaska exercise of 2020 and the first iteration to include joint participants since the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing planners to build a more robust, well-rounded exercise. (Video by 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 15:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770608
    VIRIN: 201012-F-F3709-1001
    Filename: DOD_108033460
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Japan
    Alaska
    HIMARS
    USMC
    Miramar
    Naval Air Station Whidbey Island
    ANG
    Misawa
    F-35
    KC-135
    Army Strong
    18th Aggressor Squadron
    F/A-18
    Navy
    Air Force
    USN
    Marine Corps
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    United States Air Force
    US Army
    Fort Bragg
    C-17 Globemaster
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354 Fighter Wing
    Eielson AFB
    VAQ-132
    VMFA-232
    Electronic Attack Squadron
    JBER
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    F-35A
    E-3
    354th Fighter Wing
    354 FW
    F-35A Lightning II
    Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson
    18 AGRS
    14 FS
    13 FS
    35 FS
    168 Wing
    356th Fighter Squadron
    356 FS
    RF-A 21-1
    517 Airlift Squadron
    Air Control Flight
    962nd Airborne Control Squadron
    18 Field Artillery Brigade
    HIRAN
    Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Ground Support
    ANGLICO Ground Support

