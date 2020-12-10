RF-A 21-1 ENDEX Video

RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1 is a two-week Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise simulating realistic air combat conditions. This was the second RED FLAG-Alaska exercise of 2020 and the first iteration to include joint participants since the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing planners to build a more robust, well-rounded exercise. (Video by 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 15:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770608
|VIRIN:
|201012-F-F3709-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108033460
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
