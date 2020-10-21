201021-N-NO101-0003 - WASHINGTON (Sept. 30, 2020) - Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, Jr., and MyNavy HR Fleet Master Chief Wes Koshoffer, talk about coming changes to Sea Shore Flow and the role the Detailing Marketplace will have in keeping sea billets filled.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 13:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Location:
|US
