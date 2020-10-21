Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Detailing Marketplace

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    201021-N-NO101-0003 - WASHINGTON (Sept. 30, 2020) - Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, Jr., and MyNavy HR Fleet Master Chief Wes Koshoffer, talk about coming changes to Sea Shore Flow and the role the Detailing Marketplace will have in keeping sea billets filled.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 13:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770601
    VIRIN: 201021-N-NO101-0003
    Filename: DOD_108033358
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: US
    CNP
    detailing
    marketplace
    Chief of Naval Personnel
    assignment
    DM

