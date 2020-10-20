Colonel Rich Bourquin discusses the mission of space delta 4 and how it will impact the landscape of the Space Force
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 10:52
|Category:
|Video ID:
|770574
|VIRIN:
|201023-X-RX899-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108033183
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Meet The Commander - Space Delta 4, by Amn Andrew Garavito and SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT