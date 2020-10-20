Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet The Commander - Space Delta 4

    UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Airman Andrew Garavito and Senior Airman Darien Perez

    460th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Rich Bourquin discusses the mission of space delta 4 and how it will impact the landscape of the Space Force

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 10:52
    Video ID: 770574
    VIRIN: 201023-X-RX899-001
    Filename: DOD_108033183
    Length: 00:04:02
    Space Force

