201021-N-NO101-0001 -- WASHINGTON -- (Oct. 21, 2020) Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, Jr. sends a message to Command Resiliency Team about the critical role they play in the fleet.
10.21.2020
10.23.2020
|PSA
|770553
|201021-N-NO101-0001
|DOD_108032994
|00:01:46
|US
This work, Command Resiliency Teams, by PO1 Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
