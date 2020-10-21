Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Command Resiliency Teams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Faram 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    201021-N-NO101-0001 -- WASHINGTON -- (Oct. 21, 2020) Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, Jr. sends a message to Command Resiliency Team about the critical role they play in the fleet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 09:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770553
    VIRIN: 201021-N-NO101-0001
    Filename: DOD_108032994
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Resiliency Teams, by PO1 Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    CNP

    Resiliency

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    TAGS

    CNP
    Resiliency
    Chief of Naval Personnel
    warfighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT