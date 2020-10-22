Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Clinton Tolle Employee of 3rd Quarter

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett Deputy Fire Chief Clinton Tolle is the Employee of the 3rd Quarter for FHL/PRFTA.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Clinton Tolle Employee of 3rd Quarter, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

