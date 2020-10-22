Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 21

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 2nd Security Forces Squadron and the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit participate in Global Thunder 21 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 22, 2020. GLOBAL THUNDER is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness.

    This work, Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 21, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

