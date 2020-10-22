Digger Odell Memorial Video

Today, the 127th Wing remembers an American hero,
Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Donald "Digger" Odell,
who passed away Thursday at the age of 86.
Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 18:32
Category:
|Package
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
