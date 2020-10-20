Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Purification Training

    ND, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard Regional Training Site conducts training on water purification with ROWPU equipment at Fargo, ND on October 20, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770439
    VIRIN: 201020-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_108031664
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Purification Training, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans

