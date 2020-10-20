119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard Regional Training Site conducts training on water purification with ROWPU equipment at Fargo, ND on October 20, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 12:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770439
|VIRIN:
|201020-Z-YT106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108031664
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Water Purification Training, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT