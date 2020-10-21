JROTC Virtual Presentation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201021-N-VS214-1001 DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (October 21, 2020) Cdr. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, and Lt. Cdr. Dominique Jackson, of Navy Recruiting Command’s Diversity and Outreach department, speak virtually with members of local Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) about the Navy’s scholarship opportunities as part of the Navy’s mission to increase the diversity among its officer applicants and ultimately the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S. Eshleman)