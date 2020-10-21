201021-N-VS214-1001 DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (October 21, 2020) Cdr. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, and Lt. Cdr. Dominique Jackson, of Navy Recruiting Command’s Diversity and Outreach department, speak virtually with members of local Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) about the Navy’s scholarship opportunities as part of the Navy’s mission to increase the diversity among its officer applicants and ultimately the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S. Eshleman)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770364
|VIRIN:
|201021-N-VS214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108030907
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
This work, JROTC Virtual Presentation, by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
