Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JROTC Virtual Presentation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary S Eshleman 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    201021-N-VS214-1001 DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (October 21, 2020) Cdr. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, and Lt. Cdr. Dominique Jackson, of Navy Recruiting Command’s Diversity and Outreach department, speak virtually with members of local Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) about the Navy’s scholarship opportunities as part of the Navy’s mission to increase the diversity among its officer applicants and ultimately the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S. Eshleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770364
    VIRIN: 201021-N-VS214-1001
    Filename: DOD_108030907
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC Virtual Presentation, by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Diversity Events and Recognition

    TAGS

    diversity
    navy recruiting
    n10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT