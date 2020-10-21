This award recognizes company grade officers who demonstrate the ideals for which General MacArthur stood-duty, honor, country. The award promotes and sustains effective junior officer leadership in the Army. Twenty-eight company grade Active, Reserve and National Guard Officers are selected through a boarding process for his honor (14 Active Duty Officers/Warrant Officers, 7 Army National Guard Officers/Warrant Officers and 7 Army Reserve Officers/Warrant Officers). The program is hosted by CSA Gen James McConville and sponsored by the MacArthur Foundation.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770361
|Filename:
|DOD_108030888
|Length:
|00:33:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Awards Ceremony - Hosted by CSA Gen James McConville, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT