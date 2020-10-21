Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Awards Ceremony - Hosted by CSA Gen James McConville

    10.21.2020

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    This award recognizes company grade officers who demonstrate the ideals for which General MacArthur stood-duty, honor, country. The award promotes and sustains effective junior officer leadership in the Army. Twenty-eight company grade Active, Reserve and National Guard Officers are selected through a boarding process for his honor (14 Active Duty Officers/Warrant Officers, 7 Army National Guard Officers/Warrant Officers and 7 Army Reserve Officers/Warrant Officers). The program is hosted by CSA Gen James McConville and sponsored by the MacArthur Foundation.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 17:19
