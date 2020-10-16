Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rolling Thunder 21-1

    FORT BRAGG, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Cpl. Aaron Douds 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, execute Exercise Rolling Thunder 21-1 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 9 through 13, 2020. Rolling Thunder is a large-scale exercise that integrates all battalions within the regiment to showcase their ability to maneuver and operate to further enhance their combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aaron Douds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 16:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770355
    VIRIN: 201019-M-MS614-1001
    Filename: DOD_108030733
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT BRAGG, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rolling Thunder 21-1, by Cpl Aaron Douds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usmc
    rolling thunder
    artillery
    1/10
    2/10
    10th reg

