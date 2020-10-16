video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, execute Exercise Rolling Thunder 21-1 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 9 through 13, 2020. Rolling Thunder is a large-scale exercise that integrates all battalions within the regiment to showcase their ability to maneuver and operate to further enhance their combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aaron Douds)