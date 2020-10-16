U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, execute Exercise Rolling Thunder 21-1 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 9 through 13, 2020. Rolling Thunder is a large-scale exercise that integrates all battalions within the regiment to showcase their ability to maneuver and operate to further enhance their combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aaron Douds)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 16:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770355
|VIRIN:
|201019-M-MS614-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108030733
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rolling Thunder 21-1, by Cpl Aaron Douds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
