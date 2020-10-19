C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Vienna, Ohio, land on the flight line at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 19, 2020. The AFRC’s 910th AW came to Barksdale to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) by providing unique aerial spray capability to assist with pest insect control efforts following recent hurricanes in Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 13:02
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
This work, C-130s travel to Barksdale for aerial spray pest insect control efforts, by SrA Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
