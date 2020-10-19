Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130s travel to Barksdale for aerial spray pest insect control efforts

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Bria Hughes 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Vienna, Ohio, land on the flight line at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 19, 2020. The AFRC’s 910th AW came to Barksdale to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) by providing unique aerial spray capability to assist with pest insect control efforts following recent hurricanes in Louisiana.

