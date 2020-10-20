Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Thunder 21 landings

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Rios 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-52H Stratofortresses land at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 20, 2020, as part of Global Thunder 21. Exercises like GLOBAL THUNDER involve extensive planning and coordination to provide unique training opportunities for assigned units and forces.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 12:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770312
    VIRIN: 201020-F-GE882-1001
    Filename: DOD_108030256
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    B-52
    USSTRATCOM
    Barksdale
    U.S. Strategic Command
    Barksdale AFB
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW
    GLOBAL THUNDER
    GT21

