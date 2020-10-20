B-52H Stratofortresses land at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 20, 2020, as part of Global Thunder 21. Exercises like GLOBAL THUNDER involve extensive planning and coordination to provide unique training opportunities for assigned units and forces.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 12:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770312
|VIRIN:
|201020-F-GE882-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108030256
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Global Thunder 21 landings, by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT