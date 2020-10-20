Global Thunder 21 - 2 SFS

B-Roll Package of 2nd Security Forces Squadron at Barksdale AFB setting up for GT 21. Exercises like Global Thunder involve extensive planning and coordination to provide unique training opportunities for assigned units and forces.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 09:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770297
|VIRIN:
|201020-F-EK676-966
|Filename:
|DOD_108030008
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
