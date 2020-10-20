Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet The Commander- Buckley Garrison

    UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Darien Perez 

    Buckley Garrison

    Col Devin Pepper gives a description on how Buckley Garrison supports the Space Force as well as how the Garrison will play a key part for the S.F. for decades to come

    This work, Meet The Commander- Buckley Garrison, by SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

